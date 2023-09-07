Police searching for suspects after Buddhist temples robbed north of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for multiple suspects after several Buddhist temples north of Toronto were robbed.

York Regional Police say two suspects forced their way into a home associated with the Buddhist Prajna Temple in Markham, Ont., on July 21 and stole a large amount of Canadian and American cash.

Police say the suspects stole money and a safe from another Buddhist temple in Markham on Aug. 6 and Aug. 19.

They say the suspects made a failed attempt to rob a Buddhist temple in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Aug. 13, fleeing empty-handed when people inside called police.

Police say two suspects then asked for a blessing before they stole a safe containing a large amount of cash on Aug. 20 from the Buddhist Monastery in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

They also say four male suspects stole a large amount of Canadian and Chinese currency, along with a cell phone from the Cham Sham Temple in Markham.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.