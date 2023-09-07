Menu

Crime

Man in custody after vandalism spree: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 3:39 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
File photo. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Courtesy: RCMP
A man is in custody, say Penticton RCMP, for allegedly damaging vehicles with a piece of lumber.

Police say they were called to Moosejaw Street on Tuesday night following multiple reports of vandalism — a man smashing parked cars with a 2×4.

“Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon,” said RCMP.

“The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

They also said if anyone had their property damaged that night and they haven’t reported it yet, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP and quote file 2023-14523.

CrimeOkanaganpentictonsouth okanaganVandalismpenticton rcmpPenticton vandalismvehicles vandalizedPenticton vehicles vandalized
