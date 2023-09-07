Man in custody after vandalism spree: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody, say Penticton RCMP, for allegedly damaging vehicles with a piece of lumber.

Police say they were called to Moosejaw Street on Tuesday night following multiple reports of vandalism — a man smashing parked cars with a 2×4.

“Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon,” said RCMP.

“The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.”

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

They also said if anyone had their property damaged that night and they haven’t reported it yet, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP and quote file 2023-14523.