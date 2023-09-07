Menu

Canada

Boating accident on Winnipeg River claims life of Manitoba woman: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 3:21 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
A boating accident on the Winnipeg River claimed the life of a woman on Labour Day, according to RCMP.

On Monday, at 9:10 a.m., police say they received a report of a boating accident on the Winnipeg River near the bridge off Riverland Road.

Officers met with those involved at the Lac du Bonnet town dock.

Police say a fishing boat with two people, a male driver and a female passenger, both 65 and from the RM of Lac Du Bonnet, was travelling southbound on the river when it struck a log floating in the water.

Police say, the collision caused the woman to fall off the boat, sending her backward into the water, where she hit the propeller of the boat.

A nearby boat with three people saw the accident and rushed over to aid in getting the woman out of the water.

The man and woman were then taken to the Lac Du Bonnet town dock. Upon arrival at the dock, the woman was found to have life-threatening injuries.

On-scene EMS were managing the serious injuries, and CPR was started by an RCMP officer.

That aid was provided for approximately 45 minutes when the woman was then taken by STARS to a  Winnipeg hospital.

Later on Wednesday police say the woman died as a result of her injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate.

RCMPManitobawinnipegCollisionFatal CollisionLac Du Bonnetboating collision
