BC Greens call for province-wide ‘universal’ school food program

The B.C. Green Caucus, led by party leader Sonia Furstenau, has issued a call for the BC NDP provincial government to support its idea for a universal school food program for the province.

“We’ve got a big hole in our social safety net without a universal school food program in B.C.,” Furstenau said.

“(We need) to ensure that all kids in B.C. can get a healthy meal every day when they go to school.”

A major factor pushing BC Greens to bring the food program to fruition is that one in three food bank users in B.C. are children.

“This is a public health approach, an education approach and it also recognizes it takes a burden off of families for one additional cost,” Furstenau told Global News.

The proposed food program has three pillars it will be built upon: equal access, high nutritional standards, and school and community collaboration.

During the pandemic, food bank usage surged by more than 20 per cent, continuing to rise amidst global and national inflation issues.

According to Stats Canada, food retail prices have increased by 11.4 per cent this year.

In B.C., some school districts do offer food programs, however, according to Furstenau, those programs are “hodge-podged.”

“Currently, there are some schools that have breakfast or lunch programs, but it’s really hodge-podged and piecemeal.”

Canada remains the only G7 nation without a national school food program, according to the Greens. A study conducted by the Breakfast Club of Canada showed 84 per cent of Canadian surveyed believe the federal government should establish a national school meal program and to fulfill its election campaign promise of an $1 billion investment for a food programs.

“B.C. has the opportunity to lead the way,” said Furstenau. “The positive impact of such a program would extend far beyond the dinner table, benefiting our farmers, families, and the next generation of British Columbians.”

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Education and Child Care for comment.