Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

BC Greens call for province-wide ‘universal’ school food program

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Proposal for universal school lunches'
Proposal for universal school lunches
Affordability is a big problem these days. B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau joins Global News Morning to talk about her plan to make school lunches universal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. Green Caucus, led by party leader Sonia Furstenau, has issued a call for the BC NDP provincial government to support its idea for a universal school food program for the province.

“We’ve got a big hole in our social safety net without a universal school food program in B.C.,” Furstenau said.

“(We need) to ensure that all kids in B.C. can get a healthy meal every day when they go to school.”

Click to play video: 'Province gives $15M to Food Banks B.C. to improve access'
Province gives $15M to Food Banks B.C. to improve access

A major factor pushing BC Greens to bring the food program to fruition is that one in three food bank users in B.C. are children.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a public health approach, an education approach and it also recognizes it takes a burden off of families for one additional cost,” Furstenau told Global News.

The proposed food program has three pillars it will be built upon: equal access, high nutritional standards, and school and community collaboration.

During the pandemic, food bank usage surged by more than 20 per cent, continuing to rise amidst global and national inflation issues.

According to Stats Canada, food retail prices have increased by 11.4 per cent this year.

Click to play video: 'B.C. invests $214 million in school food programs'
B.C. invests $214 million in school food programs
Trending Now

In B.C., some school districts do offer food programs, however, according to Furstenau, those programs are “hodge-podged.”

“Currently, there are some schools that have breakfast or lunch programs, but it’s really hodge-podged and piecemeal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada remains the only G7 nation without a national school food program, according to the Greens. A study conducted by the Breakfast Club of Canada showed 84 per cent of Canadian surveyed believe the federal government should establish a national school meal program and to fulfill its election campaign promise of an $1 billion investment for a food programs.

“B.C. has the opportunity to lead the way,” said Furstenau. “The positive impact of such a program would extend far beyond the dinner table, benefiting our farmers, families, and the next generation of British Columbians.”

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Education and Child Care for comment.

More on BC
CanadaBC governmentBC NDPLiberal GovernmentBC schoolsBC GreensBC Green PartyB.C. Green CaucusBC food programBC school food programBC universal food programCanada food programs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices