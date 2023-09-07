Menu

Canada

Oshawa teen drowns in Burnt River in Minden Hills Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 1:17 pm
OPP say a teenager drowned in the Burnt River in the Township of Minden Hills on Sept. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say a teenager drowned in the Burnt River in the Township of Minden Hills on Sept. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police say a teenager drowned due to a swimming incident on the Burnt River in the Township of Minden Hills, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 12:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a swimmer who had failed to resurface on the Burnt River.

Police say the victim was located and provided CPR. The patient was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased, police said.

OPP on Thursday identified the victim as a 17-year-old from Oshawa. No name was released.

“Haliburton Highlands OPP want to remind people to be vigilant of their safety on the water,” police stated Thursday. “Wear a PFD, never swim alone, know your limits and stay within them.”

