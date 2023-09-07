Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to have his Halifax Mooseheads’ jersey retired

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads will be retiring former forward Nathan MacKinnon’s #22 jersey during the team’s home opener on Sept. 22.

MacKinnon, who captured a Memorial Cup championship with the Mooseheads in 2013, was the first member of the team to be drafted number one overall when the Colorado Avalanche took him with the top pick in 2013.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native’s career in junior hockey will be recognized as part of the Moosehead’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

“It’s a true honour to have my jersey retired by the Mooseheads. I can’t wait to share this moment with everyone back home in Moose Country,” said MacKinnon in a statement released on Thursday.

MacKinnon, 28, has played 11 seasons with Colorado, and won the Stanley Cup title in 2022.

He will be the fourth player to have his jersey retired by the Mooseheads. He shares the honour with Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Alex Tanguay and Jody Shelley.

“Nate grew up idolizing the Mooseheads, starred for the team, led us to a Memorial Cup, and now he’s one of the best players in the world,” said Mooseheads President, Brian Urquhart, in a statement.

“It will be a very special night for Nathan, his family and all Mooseheads fans.”

The Mooseheads say their 30th year features the highest number of season ticket holders ever for a single season. A special anniversary jersey will be unveiled later this fall.

The home opener takes place Sept. 22 at Scotiabank Place when the Mooseheads host the Charlottetown Islanders.