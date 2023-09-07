Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to have his Halifax Mooseheads’ jersey retired

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'New book focuses on Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand'
New book focuses on Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand
We chat with local author Philip Croucher about his new book The Three Stars. The book chronicles the magical season of local hockey heroes Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand – Oct 11, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Halifax Mooseheads will be retiring former forward Nathan MacKinnon’s #22 jersey during the team’s home opener on Sept. 22.

MacKinnon, who captured a Memorial Cup championship with the Mooseheads in 2013, was the first member of the team to be drafted number one overall when the Colorado Avalanche took him with the top pick in 2013.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native’s career in junior hockey will be recognized as part of the Moosehead’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

“It’s a true honour to have my jersey retired by the Mooseheads. I can’t wait to share this moment with everyone back home in Moose Country,” said MacKinnon in a statement released on Thursday.

MacKinnon, 28, has played 11 seasons with Colorado, and won the Stanley Cup title in 2022.

He will be the fourth player to have his jersey retired by the Mooseheads. He shares the honour with Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Alex Tanguay and Jody Shelley.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nate grew up idolizing the Mooseheads, starred for the team, led us to a Memorial Cup, and now he’s one of the best players in the world,” said Mooseheads President, Brian Urquhart, in a statement.

“It will be a very special night for Nathan, his family and all Mooseheads fans.”

Trending Now

The Mooseheads say their 30th year features the highest number of season ticket holders ever for a single season. A special anniversary jersey will be unveiled later this fall.

The home opener takes place Sept. 22 at Scotiabank Place when the Mooseheads host the Charlottetown Islanders.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Mooseheads owners stop by Global News Morning'
Halifax Mooseheads owners stop by Global News Morning
HockeyMemorial CupHalifax Mooseheadscolorado avalancheNathan MacKinnonNathan MacKinnon jersey MooseheadsNathan MacKinnon MooseheadsNathan MacKinnon No. 22
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices