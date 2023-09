See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 36-year-old man is dead after a serious vehicle collision involving a cyclist Wednesday evening at the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue P South.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to the call around 5:45 p.m. and found the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead.

Police say the collision analyst unit is still investigating.