Crime

Police seeking leads in Comox Valley sexual assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 11:27 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties on Vancouver Island have turned to the public to assist in a sexual assault investigation.

RCMP investigators in the Comox Valley are looking for tips regarding a sexual assault that took place on Sept. 2.

The incident reportedly took place near a rope swing on the Puntledge River in Courtenay.

“Police are looking for anyone who was travelling the river in that area between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. during that day as they may have crucial information about this incident,” police said.

Investigators said no more information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

