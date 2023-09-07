Police seeking leads in Comox Valley sexual assault

Mounties on Vancouver Island have turned to the public to assist in a sexual assault investigation.
RCMP investigators in the Comox Valley are looking for tips regarding a sexual assault that took place on Sept. 2.
The incident reportedly took place near a rope swing on the Puntledge River in Courtenay.
“Police are looking for anyone who was travelling the river in that area between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. during that day as they may have crucial information about this incident,” police said.
Investigators said no more information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
- Family vlogger Ruby Franke faces 6 charges for allegedly starving, abusing kids
- A British soldier awaiting trial in terror case has escaped prison
- How did a Pennsylvania murderer escape prison? New video released amid manhunt
- Quebec’s top court overturns stay granted to retired judge in wife’s killing
Comments