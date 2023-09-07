RCMP car hit while conducting traffic stop on Highway 21

A RCMP cruiser was hit following a traffic stop on Highway 21 Wednesday night, said RCMP.
RCMP said that around 10:45 p.m. a Strathcona County RCMP officer pulled over a vehicle travelling at 190 km/h and arrested the individual for alleged dangerous driving. The driver was placed in the back of a police car.
Following the completion of the traffic stop a vehicle traveling south failed to move over and hit the back of the RCMP cruiser, said RCMP.
The RCMP officer was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but has since been released.
Only minor injuries were reported.
