14 people displaced after historic apartment building collapses in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Residents of a downtown apartment building had an early wake-up call after the building collapsed on Thursday.

At approximately 3 a.m. the Penetanguishene Fire Department received a call for a building collapse, with people possibly trapped, at 78 Main St. in Penetanguishene.

Penetanguishene fire crews found that the walls on two sides of the historic apartment building had collapsed.

Several people were unaccounted for and crews began searching for occupants and assessing the structure for stability of the building.

A rapid intervention team from the Midland Fire Department, an urban search rescue team from Barrie fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics and provincial police also assisted.

The fire chief said in an emailed statement that all occupants have now been accounted for and there were no injuries to occupants or fire personnel.

Main Street between Water and Robert in Penetanguishene remains closed while emergency crew assess the site.

People are asked to avoid the area as first responders say the site could still be unstable.

Fire crews remain at the scene and are awaiting the arrival of the chief building official.

The fire department says 14 people have been displaced and are currently staying with family, friends or at a local hotel following the collapse.

The cause of this collapse is not known at this time.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.