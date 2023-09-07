Human remains found in Royal City Park in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve found human remains in an area of Royal City Park.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon, investigators said the remains were found in the area of Gordon Street and Wellington Road.

They said there’ll be a large police presence and residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

We are investigating found human remains in the area of Royal City Park at Gordon/Wellington in #Guelph. There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uD0T09grZQ — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) September 6, 2023