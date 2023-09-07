Menu

Crime

Human remains found in Royal City Park in Guelph, Ont.

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 7, 2023 7:28 am
Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Royal City Park after Guelph police say they found human remains. View image in full screen
Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Royal City Park after Guelph police say they found human remains. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’ve found human remains in an area of Royal City Park.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon, investigators said the remains were found in the area of Gordon Street and Wellington Road.

They said there’ll be a large police presence and residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

