Human remains found in Royal City Park in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say they’ve found human remains in an area of Royal City Park.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon, investigators said the remains were found in the area of Gordon Street and Wellington Road.
They said there’ll be a large police presence and residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Family vlogger Ruby Franke faces 6 charges for allegedly starving, abusing kids
- How did a Pennsylvania murderer escape prison? New video released amid manhunt
- A British soldier awaiting trial in terror case has escaped prison
- Quebec’s top court overturns stay granted to retired judge in wife’s killing
Comments