79-year-old cyclist dead after Red Deer, Alta. collision

A 79-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the collision involving a pick-up truck and a cyclist happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Police said the pick-up was driving northbound on 40th Avenue through a green light when the cyclist was riding eastbound on 22nd Street into a crosswalk against a “don’t walk” signal.

The pickup truck then struck the cyclist at the crosswalk.

The 79-year-old Red Deer resident was transported to hospital by EMS where he died from his injuries. Police said they will not be releasing his identity.

The 62-year-old male driver and Red Deer resident was uninjured, police said. He was the lone occupant of the truck.

