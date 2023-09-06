Menu

Traffic

79-year-old cyclist dead after Red Deer, Alta. collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 7:42 pm
A 79-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision in Red Deer, Alta. on Wednesday morning. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 79-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the collision involving a pick-up truck and a cyclist happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Police said the pick-up was driving northbound on 40th Avenue through a green light when the cyclist was riding eastbound on 22nd Street into a crosswalk against a “don’t walk” signal.

The pickup truck then struck the cyclist at the crosswalk.

The 79-year-old Red Deer resident was transported to hospital by EMS where he died from his injuries. Police said they will not be releasing his identity.

The 62-year-old male driver and Red Deer resident was uninjured, police said. He was the lone occupant of the truck.

