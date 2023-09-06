3 motorcyclists critically injured in separate York Region crashes Wednesday

See more sharing options

Three motorcyclists were critically injured in separate crashes in York Region on Wednesday, police say.

The first incident happened in Whitchurch-Stouffville at around 11:48 a.m. at Bloomington Road and York-Durham Townline.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a dump truck and the motorcyclist was seriously injured.

An Ornge air ambulance airlifted a man in his 20s to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened in Vaughan, police said.

Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Rutherford Road at 3:40 p.m.

View image in full screen The scene of the crash at Dufferin and Rutherford. Global News

The motorcyclist — a man — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third incident happened on Bayview Avenue near Highway 407 in Markham, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area at 5:21 p.m. after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Again, the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

ROAD CLOSURE

Bloomington Road is closed between 9th Line and York Durham Line in Whitchurch-Stouffville for a serious collision involving a motorcycle and dump truck.

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Please avoid the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 6, 2023

Collision: Dufferin St/Rutherford Rd, Vaughan

-3:40 pm

-car vs. motorcycle

-motorcyclist transported to hospital – life threatening injuries.

-Road closure at above

– Expect delays, Consider Alternate Route

23-315382 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 6, 2023

