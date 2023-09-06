3 motorcyclists critically injured in separate York Region crashes Wednesday

Three motorcyclists were critically injured in separate crashes in York Region on Wednesday, police say.
The first incident happened in Whitchurch-Stouffville at around 11:48 a.m. at Bloomington Road and York-Durham Townline.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a dump truck and the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
An Ornge air ambulance airlifted a man in his 20s to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened in Vaughan, police said.
Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Rutherford Road at 3:40 p.m.
The motorcyclist — a man — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The third incident happened on Bayview Avenue near Highway 407 in Markham, police said.
Emergency crews responded to the area at 5:21 p.m. after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Again, the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
— with files from Gabby Rodrigues
Comments