Canada

3 motorcyclists critically injured in separate York Region crashes Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 6:23 pm
The scene of a crash Wednesday at at Bloomington Road and York-Durham Townline. View image in full screen
The scene of a crash Wednesday at at Bloomington Road and York-Durham Townline. Marc Cormier / Global News
Three motorcyclists were critically injured in separate crashes in York Region on Wednesday, police say.

The first incident happened in Whitchurch-Stouffville at around 11:48 a.m. at Bloomington Road and York-Durham Townline.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a dump truck and the motorcyclist was seriously injured.

An Ornge air ambulance airlifted a man in his 20s to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened in Vaughan, police said.

Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Rutherford Road at 3:40 p.m.

The scene of the crash at Dufferin and Rutherford. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Dufferin and Rutherford. Global News

The motorcyclist — a man — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third incident happened on Bayview Avenue near Highway 407 in Markham, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area at 5:21 p.m. after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Again, the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

York Regional PoliceVaughanMotorcycle CrashMarkhamYork Policevaughan crashvaughan collisionMarkham crashDufferin Street and Rutherford RoadDufferin Street and Rutherford Road crashYork Region motorcycle crashes
