Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remains of 2 Innu children exhumed in Quebec as families seek answers 50 years after deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 3:53 pm
The bodies of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery in an effort to answer longstanding questions from family members about the identities of the bodies they buried. Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. View image in full screen
The bodies of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery in an effort to answer longstanding questions from family members about the identities of the bodies they buried. Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The remains of two Innu children have been exhumed from a Quebec cemetery to help give closure to families who have long-standing questions about the identities of the bodies they buried in 1970.

A group helping the families of the two children says the exhumations took place last week in Pessamit, Que., around 305 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The two infant boys died within days of each other at a Baie-Comeau, Que., hospital in May 1970.

In both cases, the child’s parents, who weren’t able to accompany their son to the hospital, were given a casket and told not to open it.

The group helping the parents, called Association des families Awacak, says the boys’ families have for years questioned whether they were given the bodies of their children to bury.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sixties Scoop survivors facing compensation delays'
Sixties Scoop survivors facing compensation delays
Trending Now

The remains have been sent to Quebec’s forensic laboratory in Montreal for DNA identification.

The exhumations were the first authorized under a 2021 Quebec law intended to help Indigenous families learn more about the deaths and disappearances of their children in Quebec health-care and social service institutions.

More on Canada
Quebec indigenousBaie-Comeau HospitalAssociation des families AwacakBaie Comeau Innu boys deathsIndigenous disappearedIndigenous health in QuebecInnu boys exhumation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices