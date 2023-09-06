Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella says he’s retiring next week

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella will be retiring as of next week, after four years on the job and amid controversy around his leadership.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

In a statement, Kinsella said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to have been chief and that his “greatest thanks go out to HRP members whose professionalism and dedication I have witnessed with the greatest pride and gratitude.”

There has been seemingly growing tension between Kinsella and officers.

Last fall, unionized Halifax Regional Police officers said they had no confidence in his leadership.

The Halifax Regional Police Association (HRPA) said at the time that 83.7 per cent of members participated in a vote, and 96.6 per cent of them indicated they did not have confidence in his ability to lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Dean Steinburg, who was union president at the time, told Global News that the decision to hold a vote didn’t come lightly, but that members wanted to express their “frustration with the current leadership.”

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never done this in the history of the police department,” Steinburg said in an Oct. 18, 2022 interview, four days after union members were informed of the vote.

Among the concerns, according to the notice, were a lack of support for officers, lack of resources, “ineffective recruitment strategies” and a staffing crisis.

In a statement at the time, Kinsella said the force was going through a time of “unprecedented challenges facing policing,” similar to challenges faced by other police services in the country. He said he knew there was work to be done around member morale and engaging with officers.

During Kinsella’s time as chief, the police was also highly criticized for their handling of an illegal encampment in downtown Halifax in August 2021. There was a near-riot, that resulted in multiple arrests and a 10-year-old child being pepper sprayed.

An independent civilian review of that response was announced this past spring, and is expected to conclude in May 2024.

Despite those challenges, Kinsella called being chief of Halifax Regional Police a highlight of his career.

Story continues below advertisement

“During this time, along with our incredible team at HRP and our partners, we have together faced many tough challenges, all the while striving to respond to calls for accountability and progressive change in policing,” he wrote in a statement.

“Through it all, our members served with patience and fortitude while demonstrating a commitment to learn and modernize as an organization.”

Retirement takes effect Sept. 15

Kinsella’s retirement will take effect on Sept. 15, and the search for a new chief will begin this fall.

Halifax Regional Police said an acting chief will be appointed by Sept. 15 to lead during the transition.

During Wednesday’s board of police commissioners meeting, Chair Becky Kent thanked Kinsella for his work during a “tumultuous period” in society and policing. In particular, she mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, international calls for policing accountability and tragedies, such as the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

“We thank him for his leadership throughout this difficult time with his sharp focus on public safety and operational continuity,” she said.

Sgt. Darla Perry, the current president of the union, told reporters outside the board of commissioners meeting that Kinsella’s time as chief had been a “trying time” for policing.

“We wish the chief happiness in his retirement of 37 years,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinsella’s career in policing spanned 37 years. He came to Halifax in July 2019 after serving 33 years with the Hamilton Police Service in Ontario.

He has served on various national and international boards, and has received honours including the Governor General’s Order of Merit of the Police Forces and Queen’s Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals.