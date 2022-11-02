Halifax Regional Police members give their chief a strong non-confidence vote

Send this page to someone via email

More than 96 per cent of voting members of Halifax Regional Police say they do not have confidence in police chief Dan Kinsella as a leader, according to an internal poll.

Sgt. Dean Steinburg, president of the Halifax Regional Police Association (HRPA), said in a Wednesday release that 83.7 per cent of HRP members participated in the vote.

The group was given the prompt: “I have confidence in Chief Daniel Kinsella’s ability to lead the Halifax Regional Police,” to which “an overwhelming” 96.6 per cent indicated that they did not, the release said.

“The Halifax Regional Police Association feels this is a serious concern that requires the full attention of City Council, the Board of Police Commissioners, the Mayor, CAO’s Office and the Department of Justice,” Steinburg said in a statement.

The vote of confidence has been a while in the making, according to previous comments by Steinburg. Steinburg told Global News two weeks ago, this was an opportunity for members to express “their frustration with the current leadership.”

But the decision to hold the vote didn’t come lightly.

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never done this in the history of the police department,” Steinburg said in an Oct. 18 interview, four days after union members were informed of the vote.

The notice listed several issues with chief Kinsella leading to the vote, which included in part:

lack of support for officers

lack of resources to effectively police

ineffective recruitment strategies and reduction in career opportunities

“changing organizational priorities driven by social media”

The biggest issue has been and remains the staffing crisis, according to Steinburg, who said: “We’ve been very, very patient and chief’s had three years to turn things around here … not enough was done.”

In response, Kinsella provided a statement to Global News, that read in part:

“I am very focused on putting in place the right supports for our officers and improving morale while also responding to changing societal expectations.”

The Board of Police Commissioners, which employs the police chief, declined a request for comment at the time.

A policing expert told Global News, however, the vote of confidence is “purely and entirely performative.”

Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University, said even if HRPA members vote they have no confidence in Kinsella, the board does not have to act on the vote.

“I think it’s always a considerable breakdown within an organization when the association (HRPA) goes public with both its grievances and the intent to have a no confidence vote.”

And, “sometimes when commissions are silent, it means there’s a strategy behind that silence,” Leuprecht said.

The board’s chair, Lindell Smith, did say there may be an opportunity for comment after the vote is complete. Global News has reached out and will update this story.