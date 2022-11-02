Menu

Canada

Halifax Regional Police members give their chief a strong non-confidence vote

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Police chief calling for Dalhousie to intervene in unsanctioned events'
Police chief calling for Dalhousie to intervene in unsanctioned events
Halifax's police chief is once again calling for Dalhousie University to play a stronger role when it comes to unsanctioned large gatherings near its campus. Chief Dan Kinsella told the board of police commissioners that the university needs to provide better alternatives for students. As Graeme Benjamin reports, there's a bylaw being used in other cities that Halifax could pass to give police more power when dealing with large crowds – Oct 6, 2022

More than 96 per cent of voting members of Halifax Regional Police say they do not have confidence in police chief Dan Kinsella as a leader, according to an internal poll.

Sgt. Dean Steinburg, president of the Halifax Regional Police Association (HRPA), said in a Wednesday release that 83.7 per cent of HRP members participated in the vote.

The group was given the prompt: “I have confidence in Chief Daniel Kinsella’s ability to lead the Halifax Regional Police,” to which “an overwhelming” 96.6 per cent indicated that they did not, the release said.

“The Halifax Regional Police Association feels this is a serious concern that requires the full attention of City Council, the Board of Police Commissioners, the Mayor, CAO’s Office and the Department of Justice,” Steinburg said in a statement.

Man speaks out on what he calls 'utter brutality' from Halifax police

The vote of confidence has been a while in the making, according to previous comments by Steinburg. Steinburg told Global News two weeks ago, this was an opportunity for members to express “their frustration with the current leadership.”

But the decision to hold the vote didn’t come lightly.

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never done this in the history of the police department,” Steinburg said in an Oct. 18 interview, four days after union members were informed of the vote.

Trending Now

The notice listed several issues with chief Kinsella leading to the vote, which included in part:

  • lack of support for officers
  • lack of resources to effectively police
  • ineffective recruitment strategies and reduction in career opportunities
  • “changing organizational priorities driven by social media”

The biggest issue has been and remains the staffing crisis, according to Steinburg, who said: “We’ve been very, very patient and chief’s had three years to turn things around here … not enough was done.”

Halifax police chief denies his force 'did not try at all' amid mass shooting

In response, Kinsella provided a statement to Global News, that read in part:

“I am very focused on putting in place the right supports for our officers and improving morale while also responding to changing societal expectations.”

The Board of Police Commissioners, which employs the police chief, declined a request for comment at the time.

A policing expert told Global News, however, the vote of confidence is “purely and entirely performative.”

Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University, said even if HRPA members vote they have no confidence in Kinsella, the board does not have to act on the vote.

“I think it’s always a considerable breakdown within an organization when the association (HRPA) goes public with both its grievances and the intent to have a no confidence vote.”

And, “sometimes when commissions are silent, it means there’s a strategy behind that silence,” Leuprecht said.

The board’s chair, Lindell Smith, did say there may be an opportunity for comment after the vote is complete. Global News has reached out and will update this story.

