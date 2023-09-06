Menu

Crime

Peterborough man allegedly throws spouse to ground, steps on her: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 3:43 pm
A Peterborough man faces charges following an alleged domestic incident on Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces charges following an alleged domestic incident on Sept. 5, 2023. Getty Images
A man faces assault and other charges following a domestic incident in Peterborough, Ont. on Tuesday night.

Peterborough police say around 11 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Park Street North and King Street. Police say officers were informed about a domestic dispute between a man and woman in which the woman was reportedly thrown to the ground and stepped on. A cellphone was also damaged during the incident.

The woman did not require medical attention, however, police say the man suffered minor self-inflicted injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

