Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect

Selkirk, Man., RCMP are hoping to identify a masked man who was captured on surveillance footage during a robbery on Aug. 31.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Main Street in Selkirk around 3:30 p.m., where they learned that a man armed with a knife had stolen cash from a store’s till before fleeing the scene on a black bicycle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Manitoba RCMP are looking for this man. Manitoba RCMP

In the store’s surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen with a purple face covering and wearing a black hoodie, black and white patterned pants, and a blue and white ballcap. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery — which police said may be related to a series of robberies in the area earlier this summer — is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.