Crime

Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 2:55 pm
Selkirk RCMP are looking to identify this man.
Selkirk RCMP are looking to identify this man. Manitoba RCMP
Selkirk, Man., RCMP are hoping to identify a masked man who was captured on surveillance footage during a robbery on Aug. 31.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Main Street in Selkirk around 3:30 p.m., where they learned that a man armed with a knife had stolen cash from a store’s till before fleeing the scene on a black bicycle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Manitoba RCMP are looking for this man.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for this man. Manitoba RCMP

In the store’s surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen with a purple face covering and wearing a black hoodie, black and white patterned pants, and a blue and white ballcap. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery — which police said may be related to a series of robberies in the area earlier this summer — is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.

Man arrested after ‘police situation’ in Selkirk: RCMP
Manitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaSelkirkSelkirk RCMPSurveillance FootageStore Robberycrime in Selkirk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

