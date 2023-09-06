Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victims shot outside Ottawa wedding not intended targets: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Shooting at Ottawa wedding leaves 2 dead, 6 injured'
Shooting at Ottawa wedding leaves 2 dead, 6 injured
RELATED: Ottawa police say a shooting at a wedding Saturday night has left two men dead and six people injured. Shots rang out at 10:21 p.m. outside the Infinity Convention Centre, where the victims were attending the wedding, police said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa police say a deadly weekend shooting outside a wedding venue was a targeted attack but they don’t believe any of the victims were the intended targets.

Two men were killed and six others injured Saturday night when at least 50 shots were fired outside the Infinity Convention Centre in the city’s south end.

The dead were identified as Said Mohamed Ali, 26 and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, who had both travelled to Ottawa from Toronto for the wedding.

Ottawa Police Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson says Ali had moved to Canada just four months ago.

Police say two of the six injured people had travelled to Ottawa from Ohio.

They say they believe this was a targeted event linked to gang activity, rather than a mass shooting intended to kill as many people as possible by firing into a crowd.

Advertisement
Related News
CrimeShootingOttawa PoliceOhioOttawa crimeOttawa Shootingottawa wedding shooting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices