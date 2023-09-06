Creator of Meewasin Valley Project dies at 93

Send this page to someone via email

“He was undoubtedly resilient and truly a visionary leader who will be greatly missed.”

Saskatoon’s Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond mourned the loss of Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama this week — a man credited with a long-lasting Saskatoon legacy.

The creator of the Saskatoon Meewasin Valley Project, Moriyama sought to bring accessibility and vibrancy to the city’s riverfront.

“The focus of the 100-year project was to conserve the cultural and natural places and spaces of that corridor with a 100-year vision and plan of how these sites would be accessible to the public for now and for future generations,” Lafond said.

Through the Moriyama vision, Saskatoon has 107 kilometres of trail for folks to enjoy along the riverbank.

“Those of us involved owe a debt of gratitude to the people of Saskatchewan and their representatives for the honour of being invited to apply our skills and experience to the preservation and enhancement of a unique regional resource,” Moriyama said in the original Meewasin Valley Project document.

The document finished with words from Moriyama: “In the end though, the future of this resource will depend upon a question we each one of us must ask. What kind of legacy do I want to leave for my children and their children?”

Lafond said the project is “about honouring nature and honouring history.”

The Meewasin Valley Project celebrated its 44th anniversary on Monday. Moriyama had participated in the Meewasin Vally Authority organization since its origin.

“When I began my position, I was surprised to receive an email from Moriyama himself, congratulating me on my new challenge,” Lafond said. “He wrote that ‘in this role there will be many joys and honours, but also challenges, fights and hard work. Pick up the torch and lead the way, aspire high and inspire others, stay healthy, happy, work hard and be gutsy.’

Lafond said she has had Moriyama’s email printed on her desk for the last five years.