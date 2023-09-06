Menu

Crime

Driver charged in March crash that struck and killed girl in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 11:27 am
Police say a three-year-old girl was killed after a SUV left Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough, Ont., and struck her in the driveway of a home on March 23, 2023. On Sept. 6, police announced the driver has been charged. View image in full screen
Police say a three-year-old girl was killed after a SUV left Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough, Ont., and struck her in the driveway of a home on March 23, 2023. On Sept. 6, police announced the driver has been charged. Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough
The driver of an SUV has been charged in a crash that claimed the life of a three-year-old girl in Peterborough, Ont., in March.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on March 23, an SUV travelling on Woodglade Boulevard left the road, continued over the curb, and struck a girl in the driveway of a home. 

The girl was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she died of her injuries, police said.

Witnesses told Global News an off-duty nurse responded but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

Two other children were in the driveway at the time of the crash but were not injured.

On Wednesday, police announced that following their five-month investigation, the driver of the SUV has been charged.

A 43-year-old woman from Peterborough was charged with careless driving causing bodily death or harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Police did not release any other details on the investigation.

“The Peterborough Police Service encourages all motorists to exercise due care and attention when on our roadways,” police stated.

