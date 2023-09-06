Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 11:08 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 6
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 6.
YXE First Responders Fitness Festival, wallpaper benefits in Décor and Design, and upcoming events in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon first responders take part in fitness festival

A two-day event pits paramedics, police, and firefighters in various fitness challenges.

The YXE First Responders Fitness Festival is coming up in mid-October.

In Medic Minute, Medavie Health Services West paramedic Nathan Rollack looks at the event and explains who it will help.

Saskatoon first responders taking part in fitness festival

Adding texture with wallpaper: Décor and Design

While paint is an easy way to make a change, wallpaper brings an extra layer of texture to spaces.

Karen Palibroda with Metric Design says it not only gives an extra pop, it is also durable.

Palibroda looks at the benefits of wallpaper in this Décor and Design segment.

Adding texture with wallpaper: Décor and Design

Event season ramps up in Saskatoon as fall approaches

Summer may be winding down, but there are still many upcoming events in Saskatoon.

That includes the Broadway Street Fair and the first inaugural Urban Canvas Street Party.

Discover Saskatoon CEO Steph Clovechok runs down the events taking place in the city in the coming weeks.

Event season ramping up in Saskatoon heading into fall

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Mix of sun and cloud — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Global News Morning SaskatoonDecor and DesignMedavie Health Services WestMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonMedic MinuteDiscover SaskatoonYXE First Responders Fitness Festival
