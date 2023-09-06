Menu

Canada

Six-year-old girl suffers serious head injury after being hit by car in Quebec City

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 11:03 am
Quebec City police are pictured in Quebec City, Quebec on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec City police are pictured in Quebec City, Quebec on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
A six-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in a residential area in Quebec City early Wednesday.

Quebec City police say they were called around 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of De la Colline Boulevard and Des Bosquets Street in the Haute-Saint-Charles borough.

The young pedestrian suffered a serious head injury but was conscious when she was rushed to hospital, according to police. In an update later in the morning, they confirmed the girl’s life is no longer in danger.

The driver remained at the scene, where a safety perimeter was set up and traffic was redirected.

Police did not provide more details, but investigators are treating the collision as an accident.

with files from The Canadian Press

Quebec’s new road safety plan includes more radars, fines for speeding
