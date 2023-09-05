‘I’m starving’: N.W.T. evacuees waiting for government support

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have been in Edmonton for weeks and have been receiving resources to help them survive.

However, that’s not the case for all, with some struggling to get by as they wait for more support. Joshua Bourke, who has reached a boiling point, is among them.

“I’ve lost weight, I’m stressed out. It’s frustrating,” Bourke said.

Bourke was working in Hay River when he was forced to flee and says since he arrived in Edmonton three weeks ago, he hasn’t received much government aid and he could be here a while.

Yellowknife residents are allowed to return this week but there’s no estimate for when other evacuees can go home.

“The (Government of Northwest Territories) said they would be helping me two weeks ago and I haven’t gotten anything yet. They gave me a run around for about a week before they got back to me,” said Bourke.

A few days after Bourke arrived in Edmonton, he applied for programs that would be given to evacuees. He says he’s only been given three days’ worth of food vouchers and has had to turn to family for financial support.

“I shouldn’t have to. I’m supposed to be working in Hay River right now; I should be making $1,500 a week at least and now I’m here starving,” he said.

In a social media post on Friday, Northwest Territories Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek says they’ve received over 5,000 applications for the Evacuee Income Disruption Program and Travel Support Program.

“We have received an incredibly high volume of e-mails and applications, and this team will continue to work diligently to respond to the enquiries and process the applications as fast as possible,” read the post.

Evacuee Ryan Heron says he’s heard of others having similar payment issues because of registration.

“If you don’t have the proper documentation you’re going to slip through the cracks and that’s where the problems will start,” Heron said.

However Heron and his wife have had to deal with a different hurdle. They got their first hotel in Edmonton and are now in hotel number five up in Grande Prairie, after being kicked out of two because of funding issues.

“We were both just lost, we have everything we own in our car and we only have a small SUV,” said Heron.

For Bourke, he’s spending most of his time in Edmonton in his hotel room, waiting to get financial aid and hoping changes will come soon.

“Fund them, get them food, get them the help they need.”