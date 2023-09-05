Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates medical incident after arrest of man in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:24 pm
The HSC emergency department as pictured above in 2022. View image in full screen
The HSC emergency department as pictured above in 2022. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died due to a medical incident following an arrest on Saturday.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says Winnipeg police reported an incident that happened around 11:55 a.m.

The report states that officers responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street and Alexander Avenue regarding a man walking into traffic.

Police say officers placed the man in handcuffs and an ambulance was requested as officers believed the man was undergoing a medical emergency.

While in the ambulance, the man’s condition worsened and he was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

Trending Now

On Monday, the IIU says it was notified by the Winnipeg Police Service that the man had died. The IIU has now assumed responsibility for the investigation as the man was in police custody when the medical incident occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

More on Canada
ManitobaWinnipeg policeInvestigationWinnipeg Police ServicePolice investigationWPSIIUmedical emergency
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices