Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates medical incident after arrest of man in Winnipeg

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died due to a medical incident following an arrest on Saturday.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says Winnipeg police reported an incident that happened around 11:55 a.m.

The report states that officers responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street and Alexander Avenue regarding a man walking into traffic.

Police say officers placed the man in handcuffs and an ambulance was requested as officers believed the man was undergoing a medical emergency.

While in the ambulance, the man’s condition worsened and he was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

On Monday, the IIU says it was notified by the Winnipeg Police Service that the man had died. The IIU has now assumed responsibility for the investigation as the man was in police custody when the medical incident occurred.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.