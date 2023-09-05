Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire outside city limits

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle fire outside of city limits wound up sparking a small brush blaze on Sunday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department said its crews were called to the end of Chute Lake Road, around 10:30 p.m., following a request to attend from the BC Wildfire Service.

“The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from an SUV-type vehicle, with a moderate amount of spread to the brush,” said the fire department.

Firefighters from South Africa celebrate rain in fire-ravaged West Kelowna

The fire was contained to under an acre in size, with the fire department noting that water had to be shuttled in from a water tender truck due to the rough road.

Two bush trucks and a water tender were on scene, along with police.

The fire department said there were no injuries and that the incident is under investigation.