Fire

Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire outside city limits

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 4:48 pm
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
A vehicle fire outside of city limits wound up sparking a small brush blaze on Sunday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department said its crews were called to the end of Chute Lake Road, around 10:30 p.m., following a request to attend from the BC Wildfire Service.

“The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from an SUV-type vehicle, with a moderate amount of spread to the brush,” said the fire department.

Firefighters from South Africa celebrate rain in fire-ravaged West Kelowna

The fire was contained to under an acre in size, with the fire department noting that water had to be shuttled in from a water tender truck due to the rough road.

Two bush trucks and a water tender were on scene, along with police.

The fire department said there were no injuries and that the incident is under investigation.

Fundraiser for Okanagan firefighters who lost homes surpasses $130K goal
