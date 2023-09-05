Menu

Crime

2 people stabbed in ‘random’ downtown Winnipeg attacks

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 3:22 pm
Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of stabbings and assaults on Monday. View image in full screen
Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of stabbings and assaults on Monday. Global News / Sam Thompson
Two people were stabbed and two others, including a police officer, were assaulted in what Winnipeg police are calling “random and unprovoked” attacks in downtown Winnipeg on Labour Day.

In a Tuesday press release, police say around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, downtown foot patrol officers and supporting units found a 68-year-old man in the 200 block of Hargrave Street with stab wounds to his upper body. He did not ask for medical attention.

Around 15 minutes later, officers found a 39-year-old man in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue with injuries resulting from being assaulted and stabbed. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, the press release states.

After gathering a description of the suspect, around 12:10 p.m. police say tactical support team members going southbound down Israel Asper Way were flagged down by security guards who were following a man fitting the suspect’s description. One of the security guards, a 48-year-old woman, said the suspect assaulted her but she wasn’t injured.

The tactical support team identified the man, linked him to all three incidents and arrested him.

While in custody, the suspect assaulted a processing officer, but they did not require treatment.

A 28-year-old man faces numerous charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, assaulting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He remains in custody.

The release states the suspect and victims did not know each other.

