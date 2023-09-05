Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Police Service experiencing increase in weapons-related calls

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 2:57 pm
Bladed weapons seized by the Saskatoon Police Service. View image in full screen
Bladed weapons seized by the Saskatoon Police Service. Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon police said they recovered an increased number of bladed weapons during calls for service between January and July.

Within six months, police say they seized 932 bladed weapons from residents of the city, responding to 1,427 calls for service.

Weapons-related calls don’t include other calls, including robberies or assaults where weapons may have been present.

That’s up nearly 400 calls from the same months in 2022, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Trending Now

Calls that resulted in weapons charges are up 18 per cent.

Earlier in the year, 2022 crime reports released by the Saskatoon police also showed a drastic increase in 911 and social disorder calls.

More on Canada
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PolicenewsSaskatoon Police Servicebladed weapons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices