Saskatoon Police Service experiencing increase in weapons-related calls

The Saskatoon police said they recovered an increased number of bladed weapons during calls for service between January and July.

Within six months, police say they seized 932 bladed weapons from residents of the city, responding to 1,427 calls for service.

Weapons-related calls don’t include other calls, including robberies or assaults where weapons may have been present.

That’s up nearly 400 calls from the same months in 2022, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Calls that resulted in weapons charges are up 18 per cent.

Earlier in the year, 2022 crime reports released by the Saskatoon police also showed a drastic increase in 911 and social disorder calls.