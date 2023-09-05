Man dead, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: officials

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and a woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police Sgt. Melissa Kulik told reporters that emergency vehicles were called to a plaza in the Steeles Avenue East and Silver Star Boulevard area at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a collision.

Kulik said witnesses told police that a commercial truck was reversing in the plaza when it struck two pedestrians.

According to Kulik the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Toronto paramedics told Global News an elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an elderly woman was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“Collisions can happen anywhere,” Kulik said. “It’s incumbent upon both pedestrians, cyclists, drivers to all equally pay attention look around their surroundings, but of course we can’t point fingers or make any assumptions as to why this collision occurred.”

Kulik said the investigation is ongoing.