Crime

Tesla driver, motorcycle rider arrested after road rage incident in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 10:46 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say two drivers were arrested after a road rage incident involving a Tesla and a motorcycle in Cambridge over the long weekend.

On Sunday at around 11 a.m., emergency services received calls about a collision at Hespeler Road near Eagle Street.

It was soon discovered that the two vehicles had been weaving through traffic on Hespeler Road at high speeds before the Tesla struck the motorcycle, according to police.

They say the motorcycle then slid across the intersection of Hespeler Road and Eagle Street before it caught fire.

Officers arrested the Tesla driver at the scene but the motorcycle rider took off before police arrived. Police say they caught up to him near McGovern Drive and Old Hespeler Road before arresting the man. He was then taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fergus, as well as the Tesla driver, a 54-year-old man from Cambridge, have both been charged with stunt driving and dangerous operation.

The drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days while their vehicles were also impounded for 14 days.

The man from Fergus is also facing several other charges including driving while prohibited, driving while under suspension, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving a motor vehicle with no plates.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and they are asking anyone with dash-cam footage or information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeHespeler road cambridgeEagle Street CambridgeCambridge road rage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

