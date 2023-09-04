‘Doctor shortage’ temporarily closes Oliver emergency department: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Oliver residents in need of emergency care are being redirected overnight Monday to Penticton due to a doctor shortage.

Interior Health announced the temporary closure of South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department on Monday, noting that Oliver area residents will be without coverage from 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during that time.

2:43 Interior Health responds to growing safety concerns

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” IH said in a statement posted online.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care, such as things like chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, should always call 911 for transport, the statement reads.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7.