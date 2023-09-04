Classes resume in West Kelowna schools while wildfire evacuation alerts linger

Send this page to someone via email

School bells will ring Tuesday, marking the end of summer vacation for thousands of students around the Okanagan.

For many in the Central Okanagan, it’s the end of a season fraught with challenges brought on by the McDougall Creek wildfire, which started in the hills above West Kelowna on Aug. 15, and spread across the region in the days that followed. Nearly 190 properties were lost to the fire.

B.C. premier announces new childcare savings

“We do have an active wildfire still happening, up in the hills there in West Kelowna and it will impact the Glenrosa neighbourhoods potentially, and the Rose Valley neighbourhoods, and so we have schools on alert,” Central Okanagan public schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said Monday.

“We are prepared with emergency plans should we have to evacuate on an evacuation order.”

Central Okanagan students learn about firefighting

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said that in Rose Valley Elementary School, where flames licked the perimeter of the property, caution is being urged.

“There may still be hotspots that we’re working hard to deal with. There could be what we call ash pits which are a tripping hazard that people could fall and fall in or trip as well as just the burned structures that people may be passing by,” Brolund said.

There will be signs in place to ensure that people give the danger zones a wide berth.

For many others, however, back to school will be much the same as usual.

Kaardal said in the Central Okanagan alone, there are 25,000 ready to get back into the swing of learning.

“We’re just super excited to greet everybody,” Kaardal said. “We’re thrilled to start inspiring wonder that’s our theme for the year for our students.”

The head of Central Okanagan Public Schools said staff have been preparing for the big day for some time now.

SD23 offering students dual credits through BCIT program

“Our clerical administration teams have been back for a couple of weeks now,” he said.

As schools open again, speed limits around these facilities are snapping back to lower levels.

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h each school day, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless posted otherwise, and parents are being reminded to have a chat with their children about how to be a safe pedestrian.

“Regularly discuss safety with your child and keep lines of communication open with their school to ensure a safe and positive educational experience,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.