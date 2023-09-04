Doug Ford shuffles cabinet after housing minister resigns

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister amid the ongoing Greenbelt scandal.

In a statement from the government issued Monday afternoon, Ford announced changes to his cabinet, with Paul Calandra taking on the role of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Calandra will remain on as the Government House Leader.

Rob Flack will become the Associate Minister of Housing “with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes,” the statement said.

Other changes include Prabmeet Sarkaria becoming the Minister of Transportation, replacing Caroline Mulroney, who is taking over Sarkaria’s role as the president of the Treasury Board.

Sources said Mulroney has been seeking the role for years because of its direct financial influence over every ministry in the Ontario government.

Todd McCarthy will be the Associate Minister of Transportation.

Mulroney will remain the Minister of Francophone Affairs.

Stan Cho was also named the Long-Term Care Minister, taking over for Calandra.

1:54 Ontario’s NDP leader addresses Steve Clark resignation, calls on Ford to end ‘dirty’ land swap deal

And Nina Tangri was named the Associate Minister of Small Business.

“As our province’s population and economy grow, it’s never been more important for us to build Ontario,” Ford said.

“As we continue to attract billions of dollars in new investments to create better jobs with bigger paycheques, we have the right team in place to get it done. We’ll never stop working on behalf of the people of Ontario to build the homes, highways and public transit our growing communities need.”

The changes come after Clark resigned as housing minister earlier Monday, but remains on as an MPP.

The cabinet shuffle also raises some questions:

– Why wasn't Attorney General Doug Downey shuffled after his King's Counsel controversy?

– Was Caroline Mulroney promoted or demoted?

– Will Paul Calandra receive a new mandate letter re: Greenbelt removals?#onpoli https://t.co/nkaUjS0do7 — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 4, 2023

Caroline Mulroney is no longer the Transportation Minister — she is now at Treasury Board. Prabmeet Sarkaria is the new Minister of Transportation Stan Cho takes over Long-Term Care.#onopli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 4, 2023

Ontario’s integrity commissioner found Clark broke ethics rules for his role in the Ford government’s Greenbelt land swap scandal.

In a letter published on Monday morning, Clark said he felt his role in the Greenbelt decision and subsequent investigations were “a distraction” from the ministry’s work to solve the housing affordability crisis.

“As someone who has given my life to serving the people through our democratic institutions, it is my responsibility to adhere to the principles of Ministerial accountability,” Clark said in a post on social media.

Ford is expected to speak with the media on Tuesday morning at Queen’s Park.

— with files from Isaac Callan