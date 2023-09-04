More than 200 rare Star Wars collectibles up for auction in Surrey next weekend

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200 rare Star Wars collectibles will be up for auction in Surrey next weekend, all stemming from the collection of one unidentified super fan.

According to Rod Davis, warehouse manager for Able Auctions, the items dating from 1977 to 1985 were amassed over 40 years in what’s described as a “near-complete” collection online.

“A lot of the items in this auction are Canadian-only, which is about the 10th of the supply of the United States counterpart. It’s an amazing collection,” he told Global News.

“There are items you just will not find every day. It’s a very rare collection.”



Much of the memorabilia is still sealed in its original packaging. Items up for grabs include figurines, ships, action playsets, stuffed Ewoks, and more.

Some of the items in the set appear to be poised to fetch a high price. Other Mos Eisley cantina and Death Star space station playsets, for example, are listed on eBay for upwards of $4,289 and $2,325, respectively.

“These items will not be able to be handled at all,” Davis said of the auction rules.

“We’ll actually have a security guard here and we will actually have this area cordoned off.”

An in-person preview of items will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction takes place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on 136th Street. So the question facing hardcore Star Wars fans that day will be, “What is thy bidding, my master?”