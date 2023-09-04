Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

More than 200 rare Star Wars collectibles up for auction in Surrey next weekend

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 7:03 pm
One of the many Star Wars collectibles up for auction on Sat. Sept. 8, 2023, is seen in an event photo by Able Auctions. View image in full screen
One of the many Star Wars collectibles up for auction on Sept. 8, is seen in an event photo by Able Auctions. Credit: Able Auctions
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 200 rare Star Wars collectibles will be up for auction in Surrey next weekend, all stemming from the collection of one unidentified super fan.

According to Rod Davis, warehouse manager for Able Auctions, the items dating from 1977 to 1985 were amassed over 40 years in what’s described as a “near-complete” collection online.

“A lot of the items in this auction are Canadian-only, which is about the 10th of the supply of the United States counterpart. It’s an amazing collection,” he told Global News.

“There are items you just will not find every day. It’s a very rare collection.”

Click to play video: 'Auctioning off some of B.C.’s aviation history'
Auctioning off some of B.C.’s aviation history

Much of the memorabilia is still sealed in its original packaging. Items up for grabs include figurines, ships, action playsets, stuffed Ewoks, and more.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Some of the items in the set appear to be poised to fetch a high price. Other Mos Eisley cantina and Death Star space station playsets, for example, are listed on eBay for upwards of $4,289 and $2,325, respectively.

“These items will not be able to be handled at all,” Davis said of the auction rules.

“We’ll actually have a security guard here and we will actually have this area cordoned off.”

An in-person preview of items will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction takes place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on 136th Street. So the question facing hardcore Star Wars fans that day will be, “What is thy bidding, my master?”

More on Lifestyle
Star WarseBayAble Auctionsstar wars auctionStar Wars collectiblesStar Wars memorabiliacollector's itemsBC auctionsBC collectorsSurrey Star Wars auction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices