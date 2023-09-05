Alberta boy, recipient of Stollery fundraiser, shares proceeds with Little Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

A young Alberta boy who has been treated at the Stollery Children’s Hospital since he was an infant is paying it forward.

Ryland Nobal, 10, who was diagnosed with hydrocephalus when he was just six weeks old, was chosen by Nitza’s Pizzas to be this year’s “Stollery kid.”

Every year, the Sherwood Park restaurant chooses a Stollery family to support. The shop, led by owner Peter Giannakopoulos, organizes fundraisers like raffles and golf tournaments to help the families with medical bills and other expenses.

When Ryland and Peter met, they became fast friends. Ryland’s mom Katrina said Peter took her son under his wing.

“He’s got the biggest, kindest heart. And they became best friends for life. They connected instantly.”

“He’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my life,” Peter said of Ryland. “Inspiration, energy, power. Everyday he’s around me, I learn so much.”

On Monday, Nitza’s Pizzas was hosting a raffle fundraiser.

“The most exciting thing, I think, is seeing everyone that’s coming and doing the draw,” Ryland said. “We’re doing the draw for a Glen Anderson jersey, a McDavid jersey, a Paul Coffey jersey. We’re doing a signed puck, gloves and stick.”

Some of the proceeds will go to the Stollery.

“Because they saved my life about a million times,” Ryland said with a smile.

“It’s awesome that we’re raising money for the Stollery to help kids like me.”

When Ryland was a baby, his condition caused a buildup of fluid in his brain. He had a shunt put in — which he’ll need for his whole life — but there were complications: brain bleeds, seizures, weakness and partial paralysis.

“He’s had 11 operations… He’s been in the Stollery since he was six weeks old,” Katrina said.

“Having him involved in the community like this has given him so much motivation and determination to keep going. People are embracing him and it’s everything to him to keep him going.”

And so, the team wanted to share the goodwill. In addition to the Stollery, the fundraisers will also support Little Warriors.

“I’m so proud of Ry. He’s super succeeded far past anything in life… and it’s all him,” Katrina said.

“He’s so self motivated but it’s also having the community and having people like Peter help keep him going too, and it encourages him to do better. I’m so proud.”