Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Labour Day crash in Wellington County, Ont. kills motorcyclist

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 4:34 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Wellington County, Ont., on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Wellington County, Ont., on Monday. X / @OPP_WR
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 67-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash Labour Day Monday in Wellington County, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at 10:55 a.m., an officer on patrol came across the scene of a serious crash that had just happened at Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16.

An SUV with a lone driver and a motorcycle with two occupants collided, police said.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene along with OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Cambridge resident, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now

There is no word on what may have led to the collision. Police are continuing to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Road closures were put in place in the area after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Road safety tips for drivers ahead of the Labour Day long weekend'
Road safety tips for drivers ahead of the Labour Day long weekend
OPPCrashOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashFatal CollisionWellington CountyWellington County CrashLabour Day crashWellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices