Labour Day crash in Wellington County, Ont. kills motorcyclist

A 67-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash Labour Day Monday in Wellington County, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police said that at 10:55 a.m., an officer on patrol came across the scene of a serious crash that had just happened at Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16.
An SUV with a lone driver and a motorcycle with two occupants collided, police said.
Paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene along with OPP.
The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Cambridge resident, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision. Police are continuing to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Road closures were put in place in the area after the crash.
