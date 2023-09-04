Labour Day crash in Wellington County, Ont. kills motorcyclist

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash Labour Day Monday in Wellington County, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at 10:55 a.m., an officer on patrol came across the scene of a serious crash that had just happened at Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16.

An SUV with a lone driver and a motorcycle with two occupants collided, police said.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene along with OPP.

Road Closure: #WellingtonOPP are investigating a collision at Wellington Rd 19 and WR 16. WR 19 is closed from 3rd Ln to 5th Ln. WR 16 is closed from SR 15 to WR 19. No traffic is allowed through the intersection of WR 19 and WR 16. Pls avoid the area. ^JU @511ONWest pic.twitter.com/h1xvdO6cKU — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 4, 2023

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Cambridge resident, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision. Police are continuing to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Road closures were put in place in the area after the crash.