A not so classic Labour Day outing for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Argonauts roared out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 41-28 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Monday’s annual Labour Day Classic.

Argos QB Chad Kelly threw two touchdowns and ran for another score as Toronto improved to a Canadian Football League-best 9-1 record. The loss drops the Ticats to 4-7 and four points behind the Montreal Alouettes in the race for second place in the East.

Toronto’s Boris Bede opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal and veteran running back Andrew Harris ran for a two-yard touchdown 10:49 into the game to give the Argos a 10-0 advantage.

One play after Argos defensive back Jamal Peters intercepted Ticats QB Taylor Powell at the Hamilton 31-yard line, Kelly tossed a touchdown into the hands of receiver DaVaris Daniels for a 17-0 lead with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

3:46 Labour Day Classic: breaking down the psychology of sports and crowds

The Cats finally got on the scoreboard with 4:02 left in the first half when Marc Liegghio’s 57-yard field goal attempt was wide left and was scored as a single. He later added a 37-yard field goal to make it 17-4 for Toronto at halftime.

The Tiger-Cats kept their positive momentum going in the third quarter when Powell tossed a 17-yard TD to Terry Godwin to make it 17-10. Hamilton was not successful on their two-point convert.

Bede added a punt single in the third quarter and Toronto added six more points when Kelly and Damonte Coxie connected for a seven-yard TD with 1:42 left in the period. Liegghio rounded out the scoring in the third quarter with a 37-yard field goal.

1:44 ‘Blind Side’ family accuses Michael Oher of $20M ‘shakedown’ attempt

Toronto extended their lead to 31-13 when Kelly ran for a two-yard major 2:58 into the fourth quarter, but Hamilton clawed back with a touchdown of their own when Powell threw a three-yard strike to receiver Tim White. Powell and White teamed up for a two-point convert to make it 31-21 for the Argos with five minutes to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelly completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 201 yards and ran three times for 27 yards. Powell went 30-of-42 for 296 yards with three TDs and an interception.

The Argonauts put the game out of reach with just over three minutes to play when running back AJ Ouellette threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dejon Brissett. Ouellette celebrated the score with his teammates in the endzone by swinging a replica Thor hammer.

Bede rounded out the scoring for Toronto with a 27-yard field goal while Powell and Godwin teamed up on a two-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

The game at Tim Hortons Field drew a record 25,381 fans on what was a hot and humid day in Hamilton.

The Argos have won two consecutive Labour Day games against the Ticats but Hamilton still leads the all-time series 36-15-1.

It is a short week for the Ticats. Hamilton next plays on Friday night in Ottawa against the well-rested Redblacks, who had a bye in Week 13.