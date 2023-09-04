James Smith Cree Nation to quietly mark anniversary of mass stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Members of a Saskatchewan First Nation will quietly gather today to mark the one-year anniversary of a mass stabbing.

Some of the families affected by the tragedy are to return to James Smith Cree Nation, northeast of Saskatoon, for the first time.

Chaos descended on the First Nation a year ago when 32-year-old Myles Sanderson moved from one home to another, busting down doors and attacking people.

Eleven people were killed and 17 were injured on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon.

A church service and a small gathering in the First Nation’s treatment lodge is expected to take place this afternoon.

The First Nation held a powwow and vigil earlier this weekend, offering members a chance to grieve and heal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.