London, Ont. police’s Project LEARN returns

London, Ont., police have launched Project LEARN for its 2023 season as post-secondary school students return to campus.

During the month of September, London residents will see an increased police presence in the downtown core and in neighbourhoods around Western University and Fanshawe College.

Project LEARN, which stands for Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise, is a response to community concerns that arise at the start of each school year.

Police say the project focuses on nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering and public urination.

“Our goal with Project LEARN is to ensure that students know how to keep themselves, their friends, and our community safe while still enjoying this formative time in their lives,” said London police Inspector Ryan Scrivens.

Project LEARN was first launched in 2007.

