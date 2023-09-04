Menu

Traffic

Fatal Caledon, Ont. crash closes Hwy. 10 overnight

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 10:38 am
Police said a portion of Highway 10 was closed in Caledon on Sunday after a fatal crash. View image in full screen
Police said a portion of Highway 10 was closed in Caledon on Sunday after a fatal crash. OPP / X
One person died in a crash between two vehicles in Caledon on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a serious collision around Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road just before 7 p.m.

One person died as a result. Police said two others had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 was closed from King Street to The Grange Sideroad while investigators surveyed the scene. Those closures continued into the night, OPP said, and the highway reopened early Monday.

