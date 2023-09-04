Fatal Caledon, Ont. crash closes Hwy. 10 overnight

One person died in a crash between two vehicles in Caledon on Sunday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a serious collision around Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road just before 7 p.m.
One person died as a result. Police said two others had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 10 was closed from King Street to The Grange Sideroad while investigators surveyed the scene. Those closures continued into the night, OPP said, and the highway reopened early Monday.
