Flights delayed at YVR after Air Canada plane hits another on the tarmac

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers were switched off two Air Canada flight after the plane clipped the wing of another plane as it was being pushed back from the gate, a spokeperson for Air Canada told Global News in a statement.

The carrier confirms an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 clipped the wing of a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400 parked at the gate. No injuries to passengers or ground staff were reported.

“YVR Fire and Rescue responded immediately and there were no reported injuries,” a spokesperson for YVR said in a statement.

“Affected passengers are being accommodated by their airline and operations are normal at YVR.”

Air Canada says customers on both flights will fly to their final destinations on other aircraft, with a delay of several hours.

0:36 Vancouver airport debuts new customer assistance tool

The Q400 was set to fly to Nanaimo this afternoon and will now aboard a different plane Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The passengers on the A319 have been moved to a Boeing 737 for their trip to Quebec City.