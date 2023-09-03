Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatchewan TikTok star receives life-saving surgery

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 4:45 pm
Nine-year-old Bella Thompson is recovering in hospital following bowel replacement surgery. Thompson has taken to social media to share her medical journey under the moniker Bella Brave. View image in full screen
Nine-year-old Bella Thompson is recovering in hospital following bowel replacement surgery. Thompson has taken to social media to share her medical journey under the moniker Bella Brave. Kyla Thompson
With her life once threatened by a bowel disease,  things are looking up for Swift Current’s Bella Thompson.

Now nine years old, Thompson was born with dwarfism, no immune system, and other health complications that have had her in and out of hospital for many years.

In mid-August, she had surgery for a bowel transplant and is now recovering in hospital.

Thompson has taken to social media to share her medical journey under the moniker Bella Brave. Her accounts, run by her mother Kyla Thompson, have amassed millions of followers and views across various platforms.

However, the journey to her most recent procedure has not been simple. Initially, the Thompson family received a call from a donor in early 2022, but it didn’t come to fruition. It wasn’t until August 2023 that a secondary call came in, and the Thompson family flew to Toronto via air taxi for the procedure.

Kyla said the support and well wishes from family, friends and followers online have been overwhelming.

Trending Now

“I’m still in awe of how many reach out and tell us that my daughter has inspired them or that our TikToks bring them joy and help them get through hard things,” she said.

Happy to be over with surgery, Bella had mixed emotions about the timing of the procedure.

“Terrible timing, because I was just going to start with school and I had a whole pink back-to-school theme and now I’m so disappointed,” she said.

Kyla’s mother said that doctors are pleased with her daughter’s recovery. Although some follow-up procedures remain, she could be home in as early as three months.

SaskatchewanSocial MediaHealthTikTokSurgerysocial media influencerBella BraveBella ThompsonBella Thompson TikTokSick kids toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

