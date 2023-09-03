Kelowna Rockets release main training camp roster; includes 7 players from Central Okanagan

The Kelowna Rockets have announced their main training camp roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, which includes seven players from the Central Okanagan.

A total of 68 players including seven goaltenders, 22 defencemen and 39 forwards will all be looking for a spot on the Rockets’ final roster when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 23 in a home game against the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place.

By opening night, the roster will need to be trimmed significantly. Each team in the WHL is required to have 18 skaters and two goalies who are under contract. Rockets’ coaching staff will be assessing who is best fitted for the team, and who may need more time to develop.

Among some of the local talents at this year’s camp are Codey Sawin, Ty Quang, Jacksen Suttie, Dylan Wightman, and Max Graham, all from Kelowna, as well as Liam Donovon of West Kelowna and Tij Iginla, son of former NHL-er Jarome Iginla, of Lake Country.

Training camp got underway on Thursday with rookie camp. The first on-ice session for main camp kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 3, but it is not open to the public.

The Rockets play their first preseason game on the road in Kamloops on Sept. 8, but fans have a chance to see them on home ice the following night when they host Kamloops in a home-and-home series.