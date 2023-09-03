Menu

Toronto, parts of southern Ontario under Labour Day heat warning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 10:26 am
Anthony Farnell on what’s behind the volatile weather this summer
RELATED: Global's Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell joins us to break down the current weather situation, from extreme heat waves to natural disasters. He also explains what's in store for the rest of the summer – Jul 18, 2023
Toronto — and much of the surrounding area — is bracing for a sweltering Labour Day weekend as heat warnings come into effect.

Heat warnings cover the entire Greater Toronto Area and go beyond.

They stretch from St. Catharines in the Niagara area, up to Kitchener and then to Barrie. In the east, they end around Scugog, and Clarington in the west.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning in Toronto early Sunday morning, noting it would persist through the week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 30 C and 35 C, with the humidex value touching 40 C, the agency said. The hottest days of the week will likely be on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Overnight lows for some areas will fall to just below alert criteria mainly in rural areas,” the Toronto heat warning said. “Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.”

The weather agency reminded people to drink plenty of water, remain in a cool place when possible and regularly check on those who live alone, particularly older people.

