Toronto, parts of southern Ontario under Labour Day heat warning

Toronto — and much of the surrounding area — is bracing for a sweltering Labour Day weekend as heat warnings come into effect.

Heat warnings cover the entire Greater Toronto Area and go beyond.

They stretch from St. Catharines in the Niagara area, up to Kitchener and then to Barrie. In the east, they end around Scugog, and Clarington in the west.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning in Toronto early Sunday morning, noting it would persist through the week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 30 C and 35 C, with the humidex value touching 40 C, the agency said. The hottest days of the week will likely be on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Overnight lows for some areas will fall to just below alert criteria mainly in rural areas,” the Toronto heat warning said. “Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.”

The weather agency reminded people to drink plenty of water, remain in a cool place when possible and regularly check on those who live alone, particularly older people.