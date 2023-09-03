SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation orders issued by Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Cheslatta Carrier Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2023 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency'
B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency
The B.C. government has extended the wildfire state of emergency by at least two weeks, citing the extreme drought conditions and ongoing wildfire danger. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia’s Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.

The orders cover all properties along Ootsa Lake Road, including Petkau Road, Marilla Road, St. Marys Pit Road, to the Marilla Main FSR, including IR 1, and Parcel 11 (East Ootsa Charlie Reserve).

The wildfire covers 79 square kilometres and is listed as out of control.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Slowly making headway against wildfires in Shuswap'
Slowly making headway against wildfires in Shuswap
Trending Now

The orders come a day after the Central Okanagan Regional District lifted similar orders for a total of 50 properties in West Kelowna and two other wildfire areas, downgrading them to alert status.

The move means dozens of people in the Kamloops, Shuswap and Kelowna areas can return to their homes, but regional fire officials said residents should still be prepared to leave on short notice.

There are currently 405 properties on evacuation order and 20,011 on evacuation alert in the West Kelowna area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.

More on BC
KelownaBC WildfireWest KelownaKamloopsShuswapCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictB.C. interiorCordRegional District of Bulkley-NechakoWells Creek wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices