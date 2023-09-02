Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded for part of Sorrento

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 6:21 pm
A map showing evacuation alerts around the unincorporated community of Sorrento in B.C.’s Shuswap region. View image in full screen
A map showing evacuation alerts around the unincorporated community of Sorrento in B.C.’s Shuswap region. CSRD
Fourteen properties in Sorrento are now under evacuation alert after wildfire officials downgraded an evacuation order on Saturday.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is still classified as being out of control, but its size has stayed relatively the same the past few days at approximately 43,000 hectares.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District originally issued the evacuation order on Aug. 30.

“Residents of these properties may go home at this time,” said the regional district. “Property owners must be prepared to evacuate again on short notice if required.

You may encounter a number of hazards on your property related to the wildfire event.”

However, the CSRD noted that “an evacuation order may need to be reissued. However, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will re-commence.”

A map showing where the 14 properties are is available online.

BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictCSRDsorrentoBush Creek East wildfireShuswap wildfires
