Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded for parts of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 2:10 pm
File photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
File photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna. BC Wildfire Service
One of the evacuation orders for the McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan has been downgraded.

On Saturday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said a number of residents in the McNaughton Road area of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation IR No. 10 may return to their homes.

Emergency operations said residents in those areas are returning to a neighbourhood impacted by wildfire with full-to-partial structure loss in some places.

Click here for a list of properties now on evacuation alert.

“Residents are asked to stay off neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage,” said Emergency Operations.

The agency added that properties in those areas were without power for several days.

“Those affected by outages are advised to speak with their insurers about what to do with the contents of their home, including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items,” it said.

More information about curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers is available online.

Emergency Operations added that it’s working to get everyone home as soon as possible, but only when it’s safe to do so, adding “there is active firefighting underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.”

