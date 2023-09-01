Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 97 rockslide: Sensors showing slope movement

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 8:24 pm
A view of the 201 Forest Service Road between Kelowna and Penticton. View image in full screen
A view of the 201 Forest Service Road between Kelowna and Penticton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A closed section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan will remain off limits through the Labour Day long weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Transportation issued an update on the rockslide currently blocking the four-lane highway just north of Summerland.

The ministry said geotechnical engineers are continuing to assess the site, but that sensors placed on the cliff alongside the highway are showing continuing slope movement.

Click to play video: 'Highway 97 rockslide: ‘No estimate for when it may reopen’'
Highway 97 rockslide: ‘No estimate for when it may reopen’

“Engineers will collect more instrumentation data throughout the weekend to get a clearer picture of the condition of the slope and the risk of further rockfalls,” said the ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is currently no estimate of when the highway can be safely reopened to general traffic.”

Notably, the ministry added that approval has been given for one lane to be cleared for emergency vehicles.

“Travel by emergency vehicles through the site will take place under specific site safety protocols,” said the ministry.

“No other traffic will be permitted due to the ongoing safety risk.”

Click to play video: 'Drone view of rockslide on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.'
Drone view of rockslide on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.

For the foreseeable future, Friday’s news means that motorists travelling between Kelowna and Penticton will have to continue using detour routes.

Trending Now

On Thursday, the province announced that two forest service roads are now available, though they are unpaved and drive times could increase by as much as 90 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The detour routes are:

For travel between Penticton and Kelowna:

  • 201 Forest Service Road, accessed off Highway 33 near McColloch Road southwest of Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi avenues in Penticton; and

* For travel between Summerland and Peachland:

  • Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road.

The ministry said cellphone coverage is limited in those areas and that drivers should have a full tank of fuel, along with food, water and extra supplies.

Drivers are also encouraged to drive during daylight hours and with caution.

Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganpentictonBC Interiorsouthern interiorpeachlandHighway 97summerlandMinistry of Transportationhighway 97 closurehighway 97 rockslide201 Forest Service RoadHighway 97 slope movement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices