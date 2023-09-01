Longueuil issues boil water advisory affecting several boroughs, towns

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Longueuil issued a boil water advisory Friday afternoon affecting a large swath of territory, including the boroughs of Vieux-Longueuil and Saint-Hubert, as well as well as the adjoining cities of Saint-Bruno and Boucherville.

Officials said the measure was put in place after lab results showed the presence of Escheri Coli in the watermains.

Affected residents are being asked to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it. Alternatively, residents can use bottled water. The rule also applies for water given to pets.

Food, beverages and ice cubes prepared on or after August 31, using unboiled tap water should not be consumed. Officials warn it’s important to check refrigerator tanks.

Tap water that hasn’t been boiled can still be used to prepare foods that require prolonged boiling, or washing dishes provided the water is hot and soapy and dishes are dried well.

It can also be used to do laundry or for bathing and showering making sure that young children don’t swallow any water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The City of Longueuil said Friday that it’s working to determine the source of the contamination in order to correct it.