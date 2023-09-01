Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Longueuil issues boil water advisory affecting several boroughs, towns

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 7:09 pm
The city of Longueuil has told affected residents to boil water for at least one minute prior to any usage, including drinking, baking purposes, washing of fruits and vegetables and brushing teeth. View image in full screen
The city of Longueuil has told affected residents to boil water for at least one minute prior to any usage, including drinking, baking purposes, washing of fruits and vegetables and brushing teeth. Darren Twiss / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Longueuil issued a boil water advisory Friday afternoon affecting a large swath of territory, including the boroughs of Vieux-Longueuil and Saint-Hubert, as well as well as the adjoining cities of Saint-Bruno and Boucherville.

Officials said the measure was put in place after lab results showed the presence of Escheri Coli in the watermains.

Click to play video: 'Quebecers to take a plunge in lakes and rivers to raise awareness about lack of waterfront access'
Quebecers to take a plunge in lakes and rivers to raise awareness about lack of waterfront access
Story continues below advertisement

Affected residents are being asked to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it. Alternatively, residents can use bottled water. The rule also applies for water given to pets.

Food, beverages and ice cubes prepared on or after August 31, using unboiled tap water should not be consumed. Officials warn it’s important to check refrigerator tanks.

Trending Now

Tap water that hasn’t been boiled can still be used to prepare foods that require prolonged boiling, or washing dishes provided the water is hot and soapy and dishes are dried well.

It can also be used  to do laundry or for bathing and showering making sure that young  children don’t swallow any water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The City of Longueuil said Friday that it’s working to determine the source of the contamination in order to correct it.

More on Lifestyle
Boil Water AdvisoryE.coliwater contaminationBoil Water BouchervilleBoil water Saint-BrunoBoil water Saint-HubertBoil water Vieux LongueuilE. Coil in tap water
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices