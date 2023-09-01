Menu

Crime

Prince Albert police arrest, charge man after large seizure of fentanyl

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 5:45 pm
The PAPS Crime Reduction Team located 112.4 grams of fentanyl, 14.9 grams of methamphetamine and 10.1 grams of cocaine on a man. View image in full screen
The PAPS Crime Reduction Team located 112.4 grams of fentanyl, 14.9 grams of methamphetamine and 10.1 grams of cocaine on a man. Photo courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) crime reduction team have concluded a trafficking investigation after a large seizure of fentanyl.

According to a release, on Thursday, investigators located and arrested a 49-year-old Prince Albert man riding a bicycle in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East.

“Subsequent to the arrest, officers located 112.4 grams of fentanyl, 14.9 grams of methamphetamine, 10.1 grams of cocaine, a loaded .38 calibre handgun, $6275.00, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” police stated.

Police said Darryl Edward Mans Lakner faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and numerous firearms-related offences.

Police stated the accused made his first court appearance Friday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

“The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team would like to acknowledge the Prince Albert Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team for their assistance on this investigation,” the statement read.

The PAPS reminds the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death.

Saskatchewan NewsFentanylDrug TraffickingPrince Albert Police Serviceprince albert newstrafficking investigationPAPS Crime Reduction Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

