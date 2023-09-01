Prince Albert police arrest, charge man after large seizure of fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) crime reduction team have concluded a trafficking investigation after a large seizure of fentanyl.

According to a release, on Thursday, investigators located and arrested a 49-year-old Prince Albert man riding a bicycle in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East.

“Subsequent to the arrest, officers located 112.4 grams of fentanyl, 14.9 grams of methamphetamine, 10.1 grams of cocaine, a loaded .38 calibre handgun, $6275.00, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” police stated.

Police said Darryl Edward Mans Lakner faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and numerous firearms-related offences.

Police stated the accused made his first court appearance Friday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

“The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team would like to acknowledge the Prince Albert Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team for their assistance on this investigation,” the statement read.

The PAPS reminds the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death.